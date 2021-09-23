Government officials have closed public water access to Bennington Lake after the discovery of toxic bacteria at Walla Walla’s popular recreation spot.
According to a release Thursday, Sept. 23, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health notified Corps officials that cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, was discovered in a recent testing of the lake’s waters.
The toxic substance has been found in many Washington waters this year because of very warm temperatures, which create ripe conditions for it to grow.
Blue-green algae can be lethal to animals and harmful to humans. Animals and humans can be exposed to the bacteria through drinking contaminated water, touching contaminated water, breathing in contaminated droplets, or eating fish and shellfish that have been exposed to it.
In its toxic form, the bacteria can kill pets, birds and other animals and can cause serious illnesses in humans leading to vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, weakness, stomach pain and liver damage.
The toxins from blue-green algae can remain in water for up to a week after the algae blooms disappear, the release noted.
Because of the algae being present, Corps officials have closed water access at Lake Bennington and they encourage people to do their best to keep pets and children from touching the water until further testing shows toxin levels have returned to a safe spot.
Recreational trails around the lake are still open.
The release didn’t state when the initial test results came in.
