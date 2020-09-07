A several-car pileup is blocking Highway 395 south of Ritzville.
Blowing dust and smoke from a wildfire near Omak are being blamed for poor visibility in the area.
The Washington State Patrol closed Interstate 90 between Ritzville and the Grant County line because drivers were having troubles shortly before 1 p.m.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson says visibility on Highway 395 from Connell to Ritzville is a big problem. The highway was closed in both directions from Ritzville to Highway 26 before noon.
Emergency crews from around the region have been called to help at the scene of Monday’s wrecks.
The crashes were initially near milepost 72 in the southbound lanes headed toward the Tri-Cities, according to the state Department of Transportation. The collisions were first reported about 11:08 a.m.
A high wind advisory and fire danger warning has been issued for the region.
The Benton County PUD reported that crews were responding to a transmission line fire west of Patterson just before 2 p.m. that had knocked out power to about 120 customers.
For updates on power outages check the PUD’s outage center.