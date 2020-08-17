A fire on the Snake River breaks in Whitman County was nearly out early Sunday evening but was breathed back to life after dark by gusty winds and put on a show for some Lewiston and Clarkston residents as it pushed east in a string of flames from the river to the ridge tops. Because of the darkness, steep slopes and dangerous conditions, firefighters could do little to attack the flames and instead sought to protect life, property and critical infrastructure.
“Right now, there is not much we can do with active fire. We are looking for structure protection and power poles and that kind of stuff and then obviously the crops at the top of the canyon,” said John Dahmen, chief of Whitman County Fire District 14. “We have some farmers that are probably going to disc some lines, and hopefully the wind will die down and we will see what the morning brings.”
The fire started about 4 p.m. in a motor home traveling west on Wawawai Road, said Noel Hardin, chief of Asotin County Fire District No. 1.
“When our crew got there, the motor home was fully involved and the flames took off up the hillside,” he said.
A man and his son were able to exit the motor home. But dry grassy slopes on the north side of the Snake River that were baking in the heat of a 108-degree day, readily accepted the flames. Responding crews had to fight terrain and even in daylight lacked good access.
By 7 p.m. it looked as though the fire had run out of steam after burning only about 50 acres.
Wildfires threatening homes near Spokane
Several wildfires swept swiftly through trees and grass south of Cheney on Sunday evening, threatening dozens of homes after nearly record-breaking heat in the afternoon.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources reported four fires burning between near Williams and Badger lakes, about 15 miles southwest of Cheney in Fire District 3. By late Sunday evening, state firefighting resources had been called in to fight the blazes, which began just after 5 p.m. and had burned 200 acres.
The fires were threatening 50 to 70 homes in the area, according to a news release from the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office. Level 2 evacuation notices were in place for residences in the area, which means those in the fire’s path should be ready to pick up and leave immediately.
The cause of the fires is under investigation. Five strike teams have been authorized to fight the flames.
Evacuations ordered for fire near Yakima
Yakima Valley Emergency Management said evacuation orders from the Ahtanum Ridge wildfire would remain in place until at least 10 a.m. today. As of 2 a.m. there were no estimates on the size of the fire or containment. The Red Cross assisted about dozen people who were evacuated. If you were evacuated and need assistance the phone number for the Red Cross is 509-929-4230. The fire, which had largely been contained early Sunday evening before high winds hit the area, had already destroyed one structure, he said; he did not think it was a home.
A fire at or near the Yakima Training Center was also still going at 9 p.m., as was a fire near Tule Road near Granger in the Lower Valley.