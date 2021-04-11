The goodwill of strangers is a hallmark of Cecilia “Cece” Chantel’s coast-to-coast recent bicycle trek. She tossed walking to the wind — her preferred mode of transportation — and saddled up a set of wheels for the adventure.
“Along the way, I fell in love with ‘bikepacking’ — a new term for me,” she said. “Waking up every morning with the only certainty being that I would bike as far as I could, unsure of what I would see and who I would meet, was exhilarating. This was my first tour, but I would do another in a heartbeat.”
In a nod to tradition, on Sept. 1, the lifelong Walla Walla resident dipped her bicycle tires in the Pacific Ocean before departing the San Diego shoreline.
Chantel arrived 3,000 miles later on Nov. 1 in St. Augustine, Florida, mostly sticking to Adventure Cycling Association’s Southern Tier Route through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. See ubne.ws/adventurecycling.
“Despite my vulnerability of traveling alone by bicycle and maybe because of it, I met so many kind and generous people who fed me, gave me places to stay, shared their lives with me, inspired me, welcomed me, showered me with kindness and generosity and, above all, reminded me that we are all human. My faith in the goodness of people has been magnified,” she said.
She connected with hosts through Warm Showers, a nonprofit hospitality exchange for bicycle tourists. And many spontaneous hosts came forward, she said.
George and Sheila Waggoner hosted her in Texas when Hurricane Delta approached in early October.
“They welcomed me into their family, and I got to meet their son and grandchildren,” Chantel said. “There was a hurricane that was on its way, and they said it was OK if I sheltered with them. It was such a neat experience to be welcomed into so many people’s homes and see what their lives were like.”
In the initial stage, she and cousin Silas Brannan of Umapine cycled across California. Brannan also finished the ride to Florida, but rode separately, Chantel said. Adventuring runs in the family. A couple of years ago, her aunt Laura Brannan and Silas Brannan rode along the Pacific Coast from Canada to Mexico.
Somewhere in Texas, on an old side road paralleling Interstate-10, Chantel pedaled hands-free while belting out Linda Ronstadt’s “You’re No Good.”
“I felt alive,” she said. “I made a home in myself during this journey, so that despite often being physically alone, I was truly enjoying my own company. I was giving myself quality time. The wildflowers and sunshine were all the company I needed to make me smile.”
Damage from hurricanes last year was evident.
“Riding across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, I saw so much destruction,” Chantel said. “Some people had been without power for weeks, and there were piles of debris along the roads. The people were still so generous after they had lost so much.”
And as she cycled, people pulled over on the side of the road and offered her snacks and water.
Kindness of strangers
Having covered her first 100-mile day, also called a “century ride,” she stopped at El Dorado Hot Springs in Tonopah, Arizona, about 50 miles west of Phoenix. Chantel’s $3 in cash didn’t cover the $15-per-hour cash fee to enjoy a soak, but the owner let her stay as long as she wished in a private area. His caveat?
“That I had to pay it forward when I was in a position to help others,” she said. “This generosity and kindness I experienced all the way across the U.S. has stuck with me.”
A group of older people staying at an RV park in West Texas, between Del Rio and El Paso on Interstate-90, found out her travel plans and invited her to eat with them after she pitched her tent.
“They bought my dinner!” They said if she passed by their home, she should call, and they’d happily host her.
Chantel’s shirt, “Florida or Bust,” started another conversation in Texas as she packed gallons of water for a long stretch with limited resources. Toby and Patricia Costello approached her and invited her to stay with them in Florida.
About a month later, she showed up at the Costello home. They let her stay for a couple of days after she finished her tour and while she took the National Council Licensure Examination for nurses in the U.S. in Orlando.
Chantel turned 21 on the road. On her Oct. 10 birthday, two men questioned her about her bike setup. They invited her to their custom bicycle shop, Race Ready Repair, just down the street in Conroe, Texas. They gave her a bike jersey and replaced a screw missing from her fender.
“I continued wearing that shirt with pride, and it was my first biking jersey ever,” she said.
She connected with friends in Phoenix for a couple of days and caught up with family in San Antonio, Texas. On her birthday, she also met up with a friend she made while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail.
She checked in, calling home every couple of days and texting her mom with her whereabouts every night. Other than a few photos posted on Instagram, she mostly tracked the trip in a journal.
Adventurous spirit
Impetus for her journey can be traced to a question posed by National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver that’s posted in her mother’s home: “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”
“It gave me some urgency in living intentionally and following my dreams,” Chantel said.
“As a 20-year-old girl, I was scared to be riding so far away from my hometown,” she said. “Fear is there for a reason, to keep me safe. However, I do not want to live a ‘safe’ and easy life. I want to climb mountains, ride my bike through states I’d only seen on maps, and I want to bravely adventure, even if that means being scared sometimes.”
“Doing something this physically demanding pushed me farther than I thought I could go. The mental side was more challenging and rewarding than the physical. I found my voice on this trip.”
Adventure could be her middle name: She traveled from Jan. 14-Feb. 5, 2014, in Germany, Italy and Denmark. In summer 2018, she worked three weeks on an old-fashioned farm in Norway milking cows, making cheese, making hay with a sickle and rakes, and carrying it into the barn on her back.
“That was some of the hardest physical labor I’ve ever done, but I met some neat people,” she said.
She spent another three weeks working on a dairy outside Exeter, England, visited London, then took a train to Germany to visit her oma (grandmother), Claudia. She flew home with Jonah, her youngest brother, then age 4.
From July 27-Sept. 5, 2019, she hiked the Washington section of the Pacific Crest Trail from Cascade Locks, Oregon, to Manning Park, British Columbia, Canada. Theophano Hartung and Victoria Smith hiked with her to Trout Lake, Washington, and White Pass, respectively, then she soloed while making lasting friendships along the route.
The daughter of Lindsay Chantel of Walla Walla and Justin Chantel of Kennewick, she is the second eldest of six children. She grew up here, attended Saint Basil Academy and graduated in 2018 from Walla Walla High School while concurrently earning an associate degree through Running Start at Walla Walla Community College.
Her decision to cycle to Florida came as she received her bachelor’s in nursing in August 2020 from Seattle University.
Lasting impressions
She found the people she met from all races and walks of life from around the world all showed respect, kindness, generosity, openness and communion through real conversation.
“I was a set of ears traveling at about 10 mph across our vast country during a global pandemic and a presidential election. I heard people’s hardships and celebrated joys with them,” she said.
“I went into this as a confident girl and came out a competent woman with a powerful voice. I am proud to be an American, but more than that, I am proud to continue the generosity people paid forward to me.”
Despite the nation’s divisiveness, she said, “we all have something in common — our humanity and goodness. ... I was open to whatever presented itself and prepared to face life, one day at a time. What a glorious ride and beautiful way to come into my 21st year of life and journey to womanhood.”
While she serves as a nanny for a local family, she’s saving up for her next adventure, which includes more hiking on the Pacific Crest Trail. Envisioning her path forward, she’d like to be a mother, farmer and adventurer. She’s already on her way.