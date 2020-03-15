Biden leading in Democratic primary in state, local counties

Former Vice President Joe Biden appears headed to victory in Washington’s Democratic primary after late votes fell his way.
Biden has continually picked up votes on Bernie Sanders after the Vermont senator posted a slim election night lead. After Friday’s counting Biden held a 29,000-vote edge.
In Walla Walla County, according to information from the Washington Secretary of State, Biden increased his lead over Sanders seven percentage points. Biden tallied 3,411 votes to Sanders 2,774 votes as of Friday afternoon.
In a distant third in the county was former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 813 votes and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 789, as of Friday night. Both Bloomberg and Warren have dropped out of the race already.
The only other contestant still in the race is Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard who has received 100 votes in the county so far.
In Columbia County, Biden also took an edge with 36% of the total votes to Sanders’ 26% — or 158 to 116. Gabbard had six votes as of Friday.
It’s not yet clear how Washington’s delegates will be divided. As of Friday, because the race is so tight, the difference in the number of delegates awarded between Biden and Sanders may be negligible.
Both men will earn some of the 89 pledged delegates at the national convention currently planned this summer in Milwaukee, but those won’t be awarded until the results are certified March 27.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump was the only one on the ballot. A total of 7,841 Republican ballots had been counted in Walla Walla County by Friday night, all voting for Trump. In Columbia County, 956 total Republican ballots were cast with just 11 voting for write-ins and the rest going for Trump.
Walla Walla County had 8,963 Democratic ballots and Columbia County had a total of 443 Democratic ballots cast so far.
Walla Walla County has about 250 ballots left to count and Columbia County has about 31.
The Washington Democratic Party will assign 58 of its 89 delegates based on the candidates’ performances in Congressional districts. Washington’s 5th Congressional district, encompassing Eastern Washington, will send four delegates to the state convention, and the first step in that process is scheduled to occur April 26 at legislative district-level caucuses.
Those gatherings, as of right now, are not affected by Gov. Jay Inslee’s ban on public gatherings greater than 250 people, made to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. That ban is set to expire at the end of March but could be extended.
Voters in Arizona, Ohio, Florida and Illinois are scheduled to vote Tuesday. Florida is the largest prize with 219 delegates to the national convention.
On Friday, Louisiana announced it would delay its primary election, originally scheduled for April 4, until June 20, citing public health concerns.