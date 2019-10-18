MILTON-FREEWATER — A Touchet man is safe, thanks to the combined rescue efforts of area agencies.
At 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, the Umatilla County Search and Rescue team was called to help Mitchell Slade, who was injured on the Bear Creek Trail, near the trailhead of South Fork of the Walla Walla River.
The area is about 5 miles out of Harris Park, which is 13 miles up Walla Walla River Road from Milton-Freewater
Slade, 25, had been riding mountain bikes with Christopher Wood of College Place when Slade’s pedal hit a rock.
That action caused the Touchet man to catapult over the handlebars, hitting his head and injuring his chest.
Both bikers were wearing helmets, and that was the luckiest part of the event, said Sgt. Dwight Johnson, head of Umatilla County’s Search and Rescue.
“Had he not, he would have been more seriously injured or dead,” Johnson said this morning, adding that he suspects the men were coming down the trail at a rapid rate of speed.
Mountain biking enthusiasts generally like to “push the envelope,” he said.
Due to his pain level, Slade was unable to hike out on his own, although he was able to make his way to the trailhead. Because the area has no commercial cellphone service, Wood had to hike on to the park then drive to Milton-Freewater to call for help, Johnson said.
The team encountered a number of hazards on the trail, Johnson said, including drop-offs to the river below made slick with rain.
Communication during the rescue was enabled through satellite texting, officials said.
Search and Rescue volunteers reached Slade around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, assessed his condition and used a gurney to pack him out.
The group reached Harris Park just before 5 a.m. The cyclist declined an ambulance ride and left by a private vehicle to seek care, Johnson said.
Rescuers included volunteers from Umatilla County and Walla Walla County Search and Rescue teams, plus emergency medical personnel from Milton-Freewater Rural Fire District.
The bicyclists were not adequately prepared or dressed to be the area they were in this time of year, Johnson said.
“That trail is deceptive. It seems urban, but it’s in the mountains. I always tell people who go into the woods — and that is the woods — ‘You can’t cheat the mountain.’”