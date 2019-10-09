A 45-year-old Walla Walla woman bicycling at Poplar Street and Second Avenue on Tuesday afternoon was seriously injured when a truck struck her in the crosswalk.

The woman was riding north on Second Avenue just before 2:34 p.m. when a man driving a truck turned right from Poplar Street to Second Avenue and hit her while she was in the crosswalk, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.

The man, whose name was not released, told police he stopped at the light and thought it was clear. The truck’s make and model were unknown as of press time.

Nancy Marks told the Union-Bulletin this morning that the bicyclist is her daughter-in-law, Brenda Marks, who was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Nancy Marks said her relative’s injuries included multiple compound fractures to her right leg and a skull fracture. She also said the right leg was torn in two areas and doctors would try to repair it today. Doctors hoped to bring her out of a medically induced coma this afternoon, Nancy Marks said.

A hospital spokesman told the U-B that Brenda Marks was in critical condition this morning.