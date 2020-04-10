A bicyclist was injured when he was struck Thursday by a car at the intersection of Poplar Street and Ninth Avenue.
Billy Justton, 81, of College Place was riding in the crosswalk at about noon with a walk signal when David R. Minden, 22, of Walla Walla, drove into the crosswalk at a red light to turn right onto South Ninth Avenue from West Poplar Street, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
Minden struck the older man, who was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Jennifer Scott, spokeswoman for the Walla Walla Fire Department.