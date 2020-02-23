Bennington Lake reopens to public after flooding

Mill Creek and Bennington Lake Recreation Area has reopened to the public after a closure that began to during flooding about two weeks ago.
The lake rose to about 80% capacity, meaning many trails were submerged. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers kept the recreation area closed until flood damage could be assessed.
Some trails and portions of trails will remain closed because of damage and debris.
The Corps warned people Saturday that if they are in wooded areas they should be wary of loose tree limbs overhead or debris that got caught in the canopy during flooding.
The Corps also reiterated to the public that trail closures should be taken seriously.