Playing with cousins and neighborhood friends in the town river, a player on several basketball teams, her high school’s best chemistry student and a traditionally clad member of an Andean dance troupe, María Belén Cachimuel’s early years suggested that she would use her many talents to become a versatile woman with a clear role in her community.
She began by helping her family to make and sell crafts in the Plaza des Ponchos, a famous local handicrafts market. At 30, recently graduated from law school and learning the practical side of her profession on the job, she is fully living up to expectations. Her long-term goal, though, was decisively shaped by the time she spent volunteering for Tandana’s twice-a-year medical clinics for underserved people in outlying indigenous communities around Otavalo, Ecuador.
Her life blossomed when she was 8, the time when her strongly bonded family, including her four siblings, moved out of a rented house in Otavalo and into their own place in the nearby community of Cotama. She had lots of relatives in the neighborhood, and the village had what it took to raise her well. Her strength, coordination and sharp mind flowered in the leadership role she took on the basketball court, and on the dance floor. Although she wasn’t comfortable dancing at first, her friends enticed her to join in the fun, and she has now been twirling and stepping in sync with them for nine years.
Although their outfits are traditional, and some of their dances, too — the fandango, for instance, a blend of Spanish colonial and indigenous cultural heritage — they are keen to portray the emotional realities of life today, calling themselves a contemporary Andean dance company.
They also perform at ancestral festivals. The most important one is the big summer solstice festival, Inti Raymi, celebrating the harvest. It lasts all night, with dancers and musicians going door to door to provide music and dancing in return for homemade holiday food. As a member of an industrious and self-reliant family, she seemed to have a prosperous future in store for her as a chemist.
But she was delayed three years in taking the college entrance exam required to major in chemistry. She had forgotten a lot and there were questions on subjects she hadn’t studied in depth — particularly physics and math — so her score came out too low for acceptance into the chemistry program.
In choosing what would be a good alternative major, she remembered her strong emotional bond to helping others, and particularly what she felt when volunteering with the Tandana medical clinics. In addition to helping with activities not requiring medical training, she was impressed by the doctors, nurses and other professionals in the field donating their time and energies to helping poor people. She stresses that the whole experience was a very big motivator and that in the future she hopes to work for a similar foundation.
She chose law as a career that enables that same sort of compassionate interaction. She has, to cite one example, seen and been angered by the frequent cases of fraud in which illiterate indigenous people are cheated out of their land, and their legal rights in general. Since she was working in the family’s craft business in the Plaza, she, like her brother, decided to attend the University of Otavalo, which is close by in the middle of town.
Although it is a private university, with a Tandana scholarship to supplement her earnings and her family’s contribution, she was able to cover the tuition.
Belén knows two other women who are indigenous lawyers, both working in government offices, one as a secretary in the Criminal Justice department. For herself, she looks forward — with some trepidation that she frankly confesses — to taking cases to court on her own. For now, she is gathering knowledge and the experience of legal practice by working as a lawyer’s assistant. She is convinced it is necessary to specialize, and hopes to earn enough money for her to attend graduate school in Quito and earn a M.A. in criminal law.
As to the question of why one encounters so many professional women who are about 30 and single, her answer is direct and personal. Her mother wanted keenly to have her own daughters escape the suffering inflicted by traditional machismo, and so gave them all freedom to pursue professional careers. She wants her daughters to develop their abilities and to rise in society, and that is something clearly understood to mean further advanced study. She herself acknowledges that it is essential to do what makes sense at each stage of life. A husband who is the right partner will appear when the time is right.