At the urging of area fire chiefs, Umatilla County Commissioners have banned the use of personal fireworks and all open burning in unincorporated areas of the county.

The ban does not include incorporated cities and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

In a vote taken the morning of Wednesday, July 30, the order was made in response to the area's drought conditions combined with heat, fire warnings and weather watches, said Commissioner John Shafer.

This action follows a declaration of a state of emergency on April 20 due to drought conditions, as well as a temporary burn ban enacted on June 8.

The board of commissioners said the need to prevent uncontrolled burns means additional steps must be taken to prevent and minimize the emergency.

On Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency because of the the imminent and ongoing threat of wildfire, the commission noted in its order.

Umatilla County's measure will help conserve water resources and better protect public safety, officials said.

Approved city fireworks displays are exempt from the ban.

Violations of the order can result in criminal and civil sanctions, according to the order, which is effect until Sept. 30 or until rescinded by county commissioners.

