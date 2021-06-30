Oregon health authorities report of 63 deaths — including one in Umatilla County — possibly linked to the Pacific Northwest heatwave on Wednesday, June 30.
The fatalities span six counties so far, including one death in Umatilla County, and 45 in the state's largest county, Multnomah, according to an Oregon medical examiner’s office news release.
Extraordinarily hot temperatures across the region are a result of a high-pressure system over Oregon and Washington.
Untreated heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke which becomes a life-threatening condition when the core body temperature reaches 104 degrees or higher, according to the Mayo Clinic.
"Heatstroke requires immediate medical attention to prevent permanent damage to your brain and other vital organs that can result in death."
Signs of heat exhaustion can develop suddenly or over time, especially with prolonged periods of exercise. Possible heat exhaustion signs and symptoms include:
- Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat
- Heavy sweating
- Faintness
- Dizziness
- Fatigue
- Weak, rapid pulse
- Low blood pressure upon standing
- Muscle cramps
- Nausea
- Headache
Information courtesy of the Mayo Clinic
Oregon numbers could change in either direction as more information or reports are received from each county, officials said.
Investigations are still in progress and final causes of death have not yet been determined.
For precautions to take in heat, visit Washington state Department of Health.