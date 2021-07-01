Walla Walla may have reached 116 degrees Tuesday, June 29 — setting the record for the hottest day in its history — but area families are still in need of summer activities for their children.
Several summer camps are still in operation, including Walla Walla’s Park and Recreation department’s UPlay outdoor drop-in program.
Seven participants — up from just one the first week — were braving the heat Wednesday, June 30, at Washington Park. Participants were mostly playing on the park’s splash pad water playground.
Homeschooled rising fifth grade student Jared Goodridge, 10, is enjoying the program despite the extreme temperatures.
“The splash pad is a lot of fun,” he said. “The water helps.”
He has attended the program since Monday, and plans to keep coming.
Recreation supervisor Angela Potts said that the program at Washington, Jefferson and Pioneer parks has safety procedures in place.
Potts said the department has plenty of cold drinking water to provide to children. She said staff is making sure children drink water and wear sunscreen if needed. If children show up without sunscreen, the department has access to plenty to share.
The UPlay camp staff made sure children spent time in the share with activities such as card games.
Meanwhile, Walla Walla School District shared policies on activity during extreme heat this week. Outdoor activity ceases when temperatures reach 105 degrees or higher.
Summer Sol outdoor activities of Summer Sol were moved inside Monday through Wednesday, said Brent Cummings, WWPS director of accelerated learning and support.
Afternoon sessions, an afternoon extension of the school district's morning Summer Sol program, run by Walla Walla YMCA have also been moved inside, CEO Karen Hedine said.
“Whether dealing with COVID, extreme heat or other situations that can affect the health of children or staff in our care we follow guidance from the American Camping Association and each state’s health department,” Hedine said.
She said that no field trips are conducted during extreme heat, and that meals served during such temperatures are “balanced and light.”
“All of our staff are trained in First Aid/CPR,” Hedine added. “At any sign of heat-related illness, we move the child or staff to a cool location, where they are encouraged to rest for a few minutes and slowly drink a cool beverage.”
Walla Walla YMCA is also providing programing for the Athena-Weston and Milton-Freetwater school districts’ in Oregon. She said these procedures are being used in those programs as well.
Campfire Walla Walla has closed some of its programing this week, according to its Facebook page. Staff have reached out to enrolled families to communicate closures.