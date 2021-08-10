An "excessive heat" watch is in effect today through Saturday, in a four-day stretch that will bring highs of around 105 degrees.
Though cooler than June's heatwave, this week's temperatures will come with widespread haze in the area, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Smoke from the Green Ridge Fire near Dayton will accumulate in the Walla Walla Valley as the weekend approaches and stagnant winds allow air quality to deteriorate.
Joe Solomon, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said fires throughout Washington and Oregon could contribute to the problem.
"There's a low level of air flow for the next three to four days from the north, so fires up in Northern Washington could become more active, and smoke could be pulled down into the area," he said.
"Smoke from ... Southwest Oregon and Northern California will probably head in our direction over the weekend, but that smoke will be higher up, so it won't be as unhealthy as Green Ridge and those Northern Washington fires," he added.
While an air quality alert has not been issued at this time, one may be issued over the weekend as experts continue to monitor the situation.
Temperatures will cool on Sunday, with highs dropping back into the 90s and lows in the 60s on Sunday night.
It is possible we might see 100 degree weather again later this year, though we are in the process of cooling as summer winds down into fall, Solomon said.
According to Airnow, featuring the official U.S. Air Quality Index, sensitive groups could take any of these steps to reduce their exposure to smoke:
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
- Keep outdoor activities short.
- Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
Everyone else — take any of these steps to reduce exposure:
- Shorten the amount of time spent active outdoors.
- Be active outdoors when air quality is better.
- Choose less strenuous activities (such as walking instead of running) that don't cause hard breathing.