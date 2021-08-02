Washington State Department of Ecology issued an Air Quality Alert Monday for the Walla Walla Valley, as lingering smoke from area wildfires and weather conditions worsen local air breathability.
The alert will remain in effect until 12:00 p.m. Thursday.
AirNow, featuring the official U.S. Air Quality Index (AQI), rates Walla Walla area air as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' and is expected to reach unhealthy levels for all groups on Wednesday.
Air quality is worsening throughout Eastern and Central Washington, with the Tri-Cities and Spokane areas currently ranking as 'unhealthy' and Yakima Valley areas ranking as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups.'
The weather service has also issued an excessive heat watch for Walla Walla, citing dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 possible, in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.
Sensitive groups are defined as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens, according to AirNow.
According to the National Weather Service, pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravates heart and lung diseases, and can aggravate other serious health problems.
AirNow suggests sensitive groups take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities
- Keep outdoor activities short
- Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them
Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:
- Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors
- Be active outdoors when air quality is better
- Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard
Information about air quality can be found on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site.