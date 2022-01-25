A faulty bathroom ventilation fan may have been the cause of an apartment unit fire on Wellington Avenue in Walla Walla early Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, officials said.
Residents of the unit in the Kingsgate East Apartments complex were awakened a little before 5 a.m. to the sound smoke alarms.
Everyone made it safely outside by the time firefighters arrived, according to a report from the city of Walla Walla, and nobody was injured.
Walla Walla Fire Department crews had the fire contained by 5:15 a.m. The report said the cause of the fire had not been confirmed, but “is presumed to be due to a faulty ventilation fan.”
The cost of the damage is estimated at $1,800. The Kingsgate East Apartments are owned by Jacobs-Servin LLC, the city reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.