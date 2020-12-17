For the sixth year in a row, the Barrel Full of Money fundraiser outpaced itself in giving, despite major limitations the pandemic has caused this year.
The annual charity event, used as a fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank, is put on by the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance annually in partnership with local businesses and about 50 of its member wineries.
In a year where the regional food bank saw unprecedented numbers of people coming to relieve food insecurity, the campaign resulted in a record-breaking $64,737.47
This is the tenth year of the event, begun in the 2011 holiday season.
“This year’s event raised more money than ever before, and the redesigned format was a success,” said Shelby Pryor, the wine alliance’s communications coordinator and chairperson of the fundraiser’s committee. “We are so happy that we were able to raise much needed funds for the food bank.”
According to data from BMAC, the food bank is providing food for about 5% of Walla Walla County families and about 10% of Columbia County families.
“Generous support from the wine community, local businesses and individuals has propelled the Barrel Full of Money campaign to a 16% growth over last year,” said BMAC Food Bank Director Jeff Mathias in a news release. “The money raised in this effort will provide over 320,000 meals for our neighbors in need.”
Other local sponsors for the fundraiser were Alaska Airlines, Baker Boyer Bank, Columbia REA, Dunham Cellars, Grocery Outlet, Hayden Homes, Seguin Moreau, The Thief Fine Wine & Beer, TMACS and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
The campaign shifted its fundraising methods this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Components of this year’s two-month fundraising campaign included a raffle with a grand prize of two unrestricted round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines; wine sales with a percentage of proceeds going to the campaign at Amavi Cellars, Rôtie Cellars, The Thief Fine Wine & Beer and Woodward Canyon; tasting fee and cash donations from Gifford Hirlinger, Otis Kenyon Wine, L’Ecole N° 41 and Watermill Winery; matching donations and proceeds donated from TMACs and Caprio Cellars; “round up” donations to customer purchases at Grocery Outlet and AR Teal’s Produce; an online auction of wine and non-wine items donated by local businesses; a pledge from Hayden Homes to match up to $10,000 in donations; and cash donations from local residents and sponsor businesses.
“Even in a year of uncertainty, this community stepped up to provide for our neighbors in need,” Pryor said.