Get ready to load the wine barrels.

Wine and philanthropy pair next week for the kickoff of the ninth annual Barrel Full of Money fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank.

Businesses and nonprofits have joined together once again for the two-month fundraising campaign that provides numerous opportunities to contribute to the cause.

The campaign launches Thursday, Oct. 10, with a special tasting at The Thief Fine Wine & Beer. Dubbed “Bubbles for BMAC,” the 5:30 p.m. event offers participants a sparking wine tasting for $15 to be donated to the fundraising campaign.

Those in attendance can be among the first to drop cash donations into a wine barrel donation vessel stationed at The Thief, 102 E. Main St.

The kickoff event historically has taken place at Olive Marketplace & Cafe, but with The Thief as a new sponsor this year, the regular Thursday tasting event offered an opportunity to add a new twist.

The campaign starts with the kickoff and includes smaller barrels and canisters at numerous businesses and wineries throughout the fundraiser timeline until Dec. 12. A raffle with a limited run of 500 tickets sold at $10 apiece offers a chance to win two round-trip tickets from Alaska Airlines as the grand prize. A one-night stay at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center plus $80 dining voucher for The Marc are the second prize.

The fundraiser culminates Dec. 12 with an auction and wine reception to be held this year at Dunham Cellars.

The evening includes live music from Rogue Lobster, a chance to bid on special wine bottles, products and experiences, wine and heavy appetizers from TMACS. Tickets are $60.

Since its start in 2011, Barrel Full of Money has collected more than $164,000 — the equivalent of 820,000 meals for local families, an announcement from the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance said.

For every dollar donated, the Food Bank can return $6 in food assistance, Food Bank Director Jeff Mathias said in the announcement.

“The money raised through Barrel Full of Money significantly contributes to our ability to purchase bulk food items and perishables, which help balance out the non-perishables that are donated from a variety of other sources each year,” he said.

Last year’s effort raised $39,396.02 — a 14% jump from 2017.

The campaign is a collaborative fundraising effort by Alaska Airlines, Baker Boyer Bank, Columbia REA, Dunham Cellars, Elkhorn Media Group, Marcus Whitman, Rogue Lobster, Seguin Moreau, TMACS, The Thief Fine Wine & Beer, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, Blue Mountain Action Council and the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance and its members.

“We look forward to rallying together as a wine community over the next two months to support locals in need,” said Robert Hansen, executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance. “The December auction and wine reception is a great opportunity to bid on special wines, unique experiences and much more. Whether you are looking to find a gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself, there is no better place to do it, all while giving back.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased from Barrel Full of Money steering committee members or by calling the Blue Mountain Action Council, 529-4980. Tickets for the wine reception and auction can be purchased at BarrelFullofMoneyEventbrite.com. For more information, call BMAC.