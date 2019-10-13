Ballots for the Nov. 5 general election will begin going out this week.

Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin said ballots will head to the post office Wednesday, and voters should start receiving them in their mailboxes shortly thereafter.

About 35,100 voters have registered for this election, said Dave Valiant, county elections supervisor. More than 550 ballots have been sent out to military and overseas voters.

In Columbia County, about 2,707 voters have registered, according to Auditor Anne Higgins. She said ballots will be mailed out this week, and she is expecting more people to register soon. Twenty-three military and overseas ballots have already been sent out.

Higgins said no additional candidates filed during the special filing period in August, which leaves vacancies in the following positions: Starbuck School District Director District 1, Starbuck School District Director District 2, Starbuck School District Director Position 5, and Dayton School District Director District 3.

As with the primary election, all general election ballots this year will be marked with prepaid postage to allow voters to return their ballots via the U.S. Postal Service without having to pay for a stamp.

Voters’ pamphlets were mailed out to Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield and Whitman counties last week. The voters’ pamphlet may also be viewed online at the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.wa.gov.

To register to vote, voters have until Oct. 28 for online or mail registrations to be received in time for the Nov. 5 general election. After those dates, eligible residents will have to register in person at their county elections office. Online registration can be completed at votewa.gov.