On Walla Walla’s horizon, rising with the morning sun, around half a dozen rainbow-striped hot air balloons have dotted the sky in recent days, courtesy of King County-based company Seattle Ballooning.
Their passengers came from all over, some from across Washington, others from out of state, traveling to Walla Walla for a chance to float above its fabled wine country and winding waterways.
At the end of each flight, Seattle Ballooning founder Eliav Cohen hands out disposable champagne flutes, regales his passengers with a tongue-in-cheek tale of a French king and the first balloon pilots, “Pilote” and “Copilote”, and pours them each a glass. It’s tradition in the ballooning business, Cohen explains, that everyone must celebrate their first flight with champagne.
As a college intern with book-selling company Southwestern Advantage, the company’s CEO issued Cohen and his colleagues a challenge: the 10 top salesmen would get to go on a hot air balloon ride. Coming in at number seven, Cohen got his first taste of lighter-than-air travel at 3 a.m. from a launch site not far from Nashville, Tennessee.
Not long after, he bought his first balloon from a 72-year-old nurse at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the world’s premier gathering of hot air balloon pilots. At first, it was a fun hobby and a good way to build relationships with clients and colleagues. But by 2016, Cohen had started Seattle Ballooning.
The company’s seven balloons typically float above Enumclaw, looking out on Mount Rainier in the distance, though they often make it out to Walla Walla toward the end of the season, Cohen said. With rain in the Puget Sound area and having heard that Walla Walla’s Balloon Stampede had been canceled, Cohen saw an opportunity to hold a small pop-up festival himself.
Seattleites Jonathan Sunderraj and Preethi Shankar traveled to Walla Walla to escape the city for an extended weekend, and went up in their first balloon rides Saturday, Oct. 16., just as the sun began to rise over the Blue Mountains.
“It’s definitely an experience,” Shankar said. “It’s very peaceful up there.”
“When I was reading online, I thought this is probably a thing you might do once in your life,” Sunderraj added. “But after going up I’m thinking, hmm, I might need to do that again.”
Portlanders Denise Nemeth and Stefan Smith also experienced their first balloon ride Saturday morning. While Nemeth was simply looking forward to sometime in the clouds, Smith had an ulterior motive: once he had gotten over his fear of heights, which steadily crept in as the balloon slowly rose up from the ground, he pulled out a ring he had been hiding.
“I held onto (the ring) really hard,” Smith said.
He had planned out this moment well in advance. He knew Nemeth had always wanted to ride in a hot air balloon, and the opportunity had finally presented itself. Once he managed to push down what he described as the “slowest adrenaline rush you’ll ever feel,” and loosened his grip on the balloon’s wicker basket, he popped the question.
Nemeth said yes.
A good thing, too, the newly engaged couple jokingly noted on the ground; the remaining 30 or so minutes left in the hot air balloon ride could have gotten pretty awkward otherwise, Nemeth said, laughing.
For many, riding in a hot air balloon has a touch of fantasy to it, a beautiful way to watch a sunrise or to get engaged. But for others, like 21-year-old pilot McKenna Secrist, that fantasy becomes a way of life.
Secrist grew up watching the balloons hang in the air above Bothell, chasing them with her parents and feeling like she was meant to pilot one of her own one day.
She was 8 the first time she went up in the air, and 15 when she bought her own balloon — the same balloon in which she takes passengers upward today.
Bringing more pilots such as Secrist into the tight-knit world of ballooning is a major goal for Seattle Ballooning, Cohen said. Through a partnership with Amazon, the company provides free lessons for students under age 21, half of which are women, he added.
“We’re bringing diversity, young people and women into ballooning when the average person in ballooning is 71 years old and a white male,” Cohen said.
The last balloons of the season will rise over Walla Walla the morning of Sunday, Oct. 17.
