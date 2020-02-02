Balloon Stampede coordinator Scott Spencer dies

Scott Spencer, the Boise-based hot air balloon pilot whose start in ballooning events was at the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, and who decades later became coordinator of the annual festival, died Friday morning after a battle with colon cancer. He was 65.
His death was announced on the social media page where he and his wife, Laurie Spencer, shared their ballooning adventures as commercial pilots.
“I can’t tell you how much he loved ballooning,” said Walla Walla pilot and friend Jerry Cummins.
The two met in Boise as student pilots in the 1980s, he said. Day or night, Spencer was always up for a ride, Cummins recalled.
He would tell a story about one of the first balloons he ever bought.
“He took it home, put it in his garage, and sat in his basket that night to eat his dinner,” Cummins recalled.
It was at the annual Walla Walla Balloon Stampede where Spencer got his first taste of ballooning events as a young pilot. He became acquainted there with the late Bill Lloyd, who on a ranch near town in the mid-1970s launched his balloon “Columbia,” along with three other pilots to create the first Walla Walla Balloon Stampede that grew into a local five-day attraction.
Spencer’s fondness and respect for Lloyd was so strong that in 2014 when the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce decided to pass the community event to new operators, Spencer and his wife stepped in to continue the legacy of the longest running balloon festival west of the Mississippi that was started, in part, by their friend.
Speaking of Lloyd, one of Spencer’s favorite anecdotes came in 2012 as a surprise to Lloyd, who because of Parkinson’s Disease was unable to attend that year’s Stampede. Spencer brought it to him instead.
During a Saturday round of Hare & Hound, a competition in which pilots compete by following a “hare” balloon and trying to drop a marker on a target near where the lead balloon lands, Spencer pulled away from the other pilots. With a call to Lloyd’s wife, Rosie, he arranged to have his friend, then a resident at Pioneer House, taken outside to the parking lot. There, Spencer carefully navigated his balloon over the treetops of Pioneer Park to make a drop-down landing in the lot for Lloyd.
The transition of the Stampede under Spencer was an emotional one. For some in the community, the change from the Chamber’s organization was a shock. It also came just 60 days from its scheduled date over Mothers Day weekend.
“Without him stepping forward, the event would have been cancelled,” Cummins said. “Whether or not we would have balloon activity or a Balloon Stampede is unknown.”
Part of the challenge is getting festival insurance for the aircraft, he explained.
“It’s not like buying car insurance. There are a lot of hoops. It can take up to six months. The average person would not have had time to do it,” Cummins said.
Spencer was a highly successful commercial pilot with over 5,000 hours of flight time. He flew for Disney in films such as “Around the World in 80 Days” and “Oz The Great and Powerful.” He coordinated the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic festival where he lived.
Spencer was a big personality with no-nonsense style. Under his direction changes at the Stampede were intended to restore the event to its “golden age,” he said. That included a move of the morning launches from Garrison Middle School and the Nite Glow event from the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds to Howard Tietan Park, where it had been held for years as a community event. He opted out of having vendors to put the focus entirely on the balloon inflations, takeoffs, coordinated burns of Nite Glow.
The decision faced criticism by some in the community. But Spencer was steadfast in his vision. Another controversial switch was a move of the event to autumn. The idea was to find a time of year when wind and rain would be less of a factor than Spring, when balloons only had a roughly 40% flight rate based on conditions.
Since moving it several years ago, the Stampede had one wildly successful fall season, in 2018. Weather was so ideal that all of the daily launches were successful, including the kickoff Billy Blastvalve’s Kids Day, named for Lloyd, and offered to schoolchildren all over the area as a chance to “experience the dream of flight” in tethered hot air balloons.
The Saturday of that event though ended up being Spencer’s last memory for about three months. Back home with Laurie, he felt so awful that he had to be admitted to the hospital. Shortly after, he was in a coma that lasted nearly 90 days.
Doctors, he later explained, removed a 3 1/2-pound malignant tumor from his colon and diagnosed him with Stage 4 colon cancer. His chemotherapy treatments ended just weeks before his return for the 2019 Stampede.
Last year’s event was marked by winds and rain. From a chair on Billy Blastvalve’s Kids Day, Spencer watched the envelopes of the balloons around him on the field inflate as children were taken up in tethered balloons.
During that last festival, Cummins said, Spencer had another chance to visit Rosie. She gave him her late husband’s cane to use.
“That’s the ballooning community,” Cummins said.