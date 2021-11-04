Baker Boyer Bank announced $45,000 in donations Thursday, Nov. 4, to support the operational costs of six nonprofits operating in the region.
The donations are meant to help non-profits in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, the Tri-Cities and Yakima which have been operating under the strain of the pandemic, according to a press release.
“At Baker Boyer we believe it is our responsibility to give back to our communities, especially during difficult times like these,” said Mark Kajita, Baker Boyer President and CEO. “We understand that the pandemic has affected everyone, and certainly our critical non-profits that help some of the most in need.”
Walla Walla organizations that received donations include The Health Center, which provides mental health support for children for many schools in the area, and the Lillie Rice Center, which provides employment and support services to individuals with developmental disabilities. Both organizations received $10,000 each in donations.
Yakima-based organizations Wellness House, which offers free support services to individuals suffering from cancer or other life-altering illnesses, and Voices for Children, which works to support foster children, received $10,000 and $5,000 donations, respectively. Safe Harbor, a shelter which serves homeless teens in the Tri-Cities, received an additional $5,000 donation.
South of the Oregon border, the Milton-Freewater Neighborhood Senior Center, which provides discounted meals for seniors and runs the local Meals on Wheels program, received another $5,000.
The non-profits were identified through partnerships with local representatives of United Way, a community organization which helps support other nonprofits, according to the press release.
