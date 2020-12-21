Bail for a Vancouver, Washington, man arrested after a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a crash has been set at $100,000 in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Michael A. Cavagna, 38, appeared Friday from Walla Walla County Jail via the internet.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle accused Cavagna of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, vehicular assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and use of drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted Cavagna speeding through Dixie and pulled him over.
WSP initially reported the chase started in Dayton but according to court records it started in Dixie.
When the trooper saw a gun on the dashboard of Cavagna’s car and asked him about it, Cavagna fled and led police on a chase that exceeded 120 mph down U.S. Highway 12 and into Walla Walla.
Troopers estimated Cavagna was going about 80 mph down Isaacs Avenue when he narrowly avoided a Walla Walla police vehicle and slammed into a concrete barrier while trying to turn onto Wilbur Avenue.
Cavagna and his passenger, Kristen K. Porter, 36, also of Vancouver, sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to the report.
Porter and Cavagna were treated at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, but the hospital is not releasing conditions of patients at this time.
Friday morning, Cavagna was in a wheelchair and said to Judge M. Scott Wolfram, “I can’t walk.”
Wolfram denied a bail reduction request from Cavagna’s attorney, Julie Ann Carlson-Straub.
Carlson-Straub asked to make sure Cavagna’s injuries were being properly treated at the jail.
“He’s already been released from the hospital,” Nagle responded.
Prosecutors advised Wolfram that Cavagna has at least nine felony convictions in Washington and was supposed to be on supervised release at the time of the pursuit.
Troopers said in the report that a meth pipe and some meth were found Cavagna’s 2005 Scion after the crash.