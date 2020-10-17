A man accused of trafficking and raping a Richland girl was denied a bail reduction Friday and awaits a Nov. 18 trial.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said Robert M. Aguilera, 37, of Pendleton was denied the request in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday morning.
Nagle said Aguilera's hearing was for either a bail reduction or a conditional release, but after being denied, Aguilera remains in Walla Walla County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Aguilera was arrested in September with a list of charges after he allegedly bought the 16-year-old girl for $500 from a Milton-Freewater couple and then raped and abused her for several months earlier this year.
He now faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree trafficking of persons, second-degree rape, use or delivery of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply.
Aguilera pleaded not guilty to his crimes and is scheduled for a Nov. 18 trial, Nagle said.