Ax-wielding man charged with assault

A Walla Walla man was charged Monday with second-degree assault for threats he made while armed with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.
Bail for Charles E. Whetstine, 51, was set at $25,000 in Walla Walla County Superior Court, according to Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Whetstine was arrested around 9:38 p.m. Sunday by the Walla Walla Police Department for alleged threats with an ax at a neighborhood barbecue in the 200 block of North Roosevelt Street.
Whetstine told police someone assaulted him, throwing food, leading him to defend himself. He said he asked people to leave, according to a court document.
A tenant provided a statement to police, saying Whetstine requested compensation from tenants for the ribs he had bought and that turned into an argument.
The argument turned toward one tenant and Whetstine picked up an ax and held it against the person's throat, according to the statement.