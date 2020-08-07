A trial date was set today for one of the defendants arrested in connection with the killing, maiming and stealing of birds at the Pioneer Park Aviary in May.
Joshua S. Hartwell of Dayton pleaded not guilty in his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court this morning.
He will go to a jury trial Nov. 2, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said.
Hartwell, 20, was arrested July 16 for investigation of nine counts of first-degree animal cruelty, four counts of first-degree criminal trespassing and four counts of third-degree malicious mischief.
He posted $1,000 bail on July 22 and has been out of jail since then, Nagle said.
In the aviary crime, the enclosure’s netting was cut on two occasions and several birds were killed, injured or stolen, according to police reports.