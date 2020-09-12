UPDATE 9/12/20 11:15 a.m.: Idaho State Police report Paul Vernon Johnson of Walla Walla has been found.
Law enforcement officials are seeking a man from Walla Walla they believe could be in danger.
Paul Vernon Johnson, 68, left his home Thursday around 9 a.m. and has not been seen since then, according to a missing person alert from Idaho State Police.
Walla Walla police told Idaho officials Johnson has multiple health issues. Johnson did not tell anyone of travel plans, but his cellphone was pinged near Kamiah, Idaho, at 4:09 p.m. Thursday, and his credit card is continuing to show transactions in Idaho, according to the alert. His phone is going straight to voicemail, so it's unclear if his phone is dead or out of reception.
Johnson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short-sleeve, plaid shirt. He's 5-foot-10, 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He drives a tan colored 2004 Jeep Wrangler with Washington license plate BJT8188.
Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts can call Walla Walla dispatch at 509-527-1960, or the Idaho State Patrol's missing persons hotline at 1-888-777-3922.