Local law enforcement were called to two scenes that appear to have been false alarms on Friday, according to reports.
Walla Walla police responded to a possible protection-order violation Friday at around noon near Ankney Street and Wilbur Avenue that drew public interest but might have been a false alarm, according to authorities.
The police presence in the 1600 block of Discovery Street was not a stand-off, despite speculation online, Sgt. Eric Knudson said in an email this morning.
Someone called dispatch to report a person inside a home violating a court order and said they saw children in the window on the second floor yelling for help, Knudson said.
Officers located the potential victim and all children outside the residence. The children told law enforcement they were safe and did not know about the complaint, he said.
Police entered the home but found no one inside, Knudson said. Law enforcement is still investigating the accuracy of this call.
On Saturday, at around 10:10 p.m., multiple law agencies in the Valley responded to a suspicious circumstance call that again drew online attention from the community but appears to have been a false report, according to Deputy Richard Schram with the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
A woman reported she was forced into her vehicle at gunpoint by a man before being driven into Umatilla County where he wrecked the car.
K-9 officers couldn’t locate a track, and investigation at the hospital and scene revealed false reporting on the victim’s part, according to Schram.