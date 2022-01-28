Update: Jan. 28, 9:52 a.m.
The man who died has been identified by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office as Dustin A. Harshman, 38, of Walla Walla.
---
A person has died in a single-vehicle crash this morning, Jan. 28, just outside Walla Walla, according to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
Identification has not been released pending notification of the victim's family, Undersheriff Joe Klundt wrote in the report sent to area media.
At about 1:30 a.m., a vehicle rolled on Heritage Road near the intersection of Old Highway 12, about 2 miles west of Walla Walla, ejecting and killing the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Deputies investigating the scene were aided by the Washington State Patrol. Walla Walla County Road Department personnel also assisted with traffic control, Klundt said.
The initial cause of the collision at this time is speed. Whether alcohol or drugs were involved is under investigation, according to the report.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
