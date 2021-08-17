All-terrain vehicles may soon be allowed on Walla Walla County roads with speed limits of 35 mph or slower, as the County Board of Commissioners considers sending the issue to the County Prosecutor to draft an ordinance allowing ATV traffic.
The county commissioners have considered a similar change in recent years, but an ordinance allowing ATV traffic was previously dismissed due to concerns that not many roads within the county had a speed limit no higher than 35 mph, said Commissioner Todd Kimball at a meeting Monday, Aug. 16.
“But when (Public Works Director Tony Garcia) brought us a map of the roads that were 35 or under, I was actually quite surprised by the number of roads that qualified for it,” Kimball said.
Several community members spoke in support of an ordinance allowing ATV traffic, but urged commissioners to consider allowing all-terrain vehicle on roads with higher speed limits. However, commissioners cautioned that state law appeared to restrict the county’s ability to allow ATV traffic on higher speed roads.
Kimball said Monday that he believed neighboring Columbia County was not limited to 35 mph roads for ATV traffic due to a smaller population, but Walla Walla County’s population was too large.
The County Board of Commissioners decided to wait until Monday, Aug. 23, to make a decision in order to confirm the state law and also to allow community members wishing to speak on the issue to do so during that day’s meeting.