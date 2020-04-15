Two men were injured Saturday, one critically, when their all-terrain vehicle rolled over on the 1000 block of Lower Dry Creek Road.
Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Walla Walla Fire Departments responded at 7:27 p.m. to the crash in the middle of a field, according to Undersheririff Joe Klundt.
Medics took Bryce Buckley, 30, of Walla Walla, to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Klundt said. Patrick Ingham, 32, of Touchet, was flown to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
St. Mary officials said patient status will not be released during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a Kadlec spokeswoman said this morning Ingham remained in critical condition.
Klundt said due to the severity of injury, a Washington State Patrol collision technician was requested to investigate. The ATV was totaled, he said.