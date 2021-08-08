Here in Walla Walla, paramedics are being called more and more frequently to social and mental welfare crises, while across the state, a memo from Washington’s Office of the Attorney General refutes the idea that new state laws prohibit police from responding to those types of calls.
The confidential memo was sent to two Democratic legislators by Deputy Solicitor General Alicia O. Young and Assistant Attorney General Shelley Williams and was intentionally published online recently by Washington House Democrats.
“Police can show up to assist ‘designated crisis responders’ and on other behavioral health calls,” the lawmakers wrote in a blog post.
According to the two letter writers, the new laws do not prevent police from showing up when a 911 caller doesn’t report criminal conduct.
On Friday, Aug. 6, Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider read the memo, and an important part for him was the disclaimer at the end stating that it was not a formal opinion of Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
The attorney general’s office has not issued official language on the matter, and a spokesperson for the office told the Olympian that the memo was “client advice that the client elected to share.”
The decision to leak the memo Thursday, Aug. 5, came after two weeks of harsh criticism from law enforcement officials, including in Walla Walla County, pressuring the attorney general for guidance on how to do their jobs in light of changes that went into effect regarding policing on July 25.
A letter signed by Crider, Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber and College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras echoed the sentiments of many of their counterparts, saying they would need to step back from responding to as many mental health crises or welfare checks.
State Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, said in the blog that the memo should provide some answers while lawmakers petition for something more formal.
“Many, if not most, police departments have confirmed their continued commitment to respond to community care-taking calls and to serve their communities,” said Goodman, who is chair of the House Public Safety Committee.
“Law enforcement has always had the discretion to decide which calls to show up to,” he said. “However, not responding at all to mental health crisis calls could jeopardize community safety, especially where police can and should employ a host of available de-escalation tactics to resolve situations peacefully. We hope that those agencies that are now pausing will reconsider in light of this ... guidance.”
Public Safety Committee Co-chair Rep. Jesse Johnson, D-Federal Way, said they are sending a request to the attorney general with some key questions from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs to get a formal advisory opinion.
According to the published memo, House Bill 1310 was the main sticking point, but, the attorneys wrote, “1310 does not prohibit peace officers from responding to community care-taking calls, including mental health calls.”
According to the bill, officers must leave an “area if there is no threat of imminent harm and no crime has been committed, is being committed or is about to be committed.”
The attorneys said the language was not supposed to alter or limit law enforcement authority to respond to calls that don’t involve alleged crimes.
Supporters of the police reform bills, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, have criticized law enforcement officials for not interpreting the bills correctly or with good faith.
Meanwhile, the Walla Walla Fire Department has seen an increase in responses.
“Yes, our dispatched calls has increased since July 25,” fire department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said in an email.
July 25 was the day the police reform laws went into effect in Washington state — a package of 12 legislative bills.
According to the department’s dispatch logs, calls for “welfare checks” by the community paramedic program have gone up since then.
Walla Walla Fire Chief Bob Yancey said his department’s calls have definitely gone up since July 25, but it’s also been on a steady incline for a couple years now.
“I think the last numbers I saw, it was something like 17% (up) since 2019,” Yancey said Friday. “In some instances, we’re responding to four, five, six calls at once — we only have four ambulances. So sometimes, on those lower (priority) calls, we say, ‘Well, they may just have to wait.’”
Yancey said response times have been slower on occasion, but they’re doing their best to keep up the pace.
Yancey said he’s unsure why calls have increased so much the past two years, but his team is trying to stay proactive in adjusting to changes, such as the July 25 laws.
“We just want to help people,” Yancey said, “and we’re doing our best, just like our police officers.”