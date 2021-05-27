A woman from Athena was injured in a head-on collision Tuesday morning, May 25, near Hermiston, according to Oregon State Police.
Stephanie R. Sneed, 34, was taken to Good Shepherd Health System in Hermiston for treatment, along with the driver of the other vehicle, Michael R. Sanchez, 33, of Hermiston.
Sneed was still at the hospital Wednesday afternoon, but hospital representatives said they would not release information on Sneed's condition.
According to a report from OSP, the crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 37 near its intersection with U.S. Highway 730 and Landing Road, northeast of Hermiston.
Sanchez, driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu, allegedly failed to give Sneed the right of way at the highway's split intersection and crashed head on into Sneed's white Dodge Caravan, troopers reported.
Sanchez was cited by OSP for his reported role in the crash.
The drivers were trapped within their cars, according to the report. Both cars were totaled and towed from the scene.
A 13-year-old Athena girl was also in the car with Sneed.
Troopers said they also found a gun from Sanchez's car and placed it "into safekeeping."