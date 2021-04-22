Umatilla County libraries in Athena, Pendleton and Stanfield are among 300 libraries selected to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.
The American Library Association initiative helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that each library will use in support of their community conversation.
“We are so excited to have been chosen for this grant,” said Athena Public Library Director Kristin Williams in a release. “This grant will help us expand our services beyond the library walls. This pandemic year has shown us that our ability to reach people outside the physical walls of the library is a key to meeting the needs of the community.”
As part of the grant, library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about a chosen topic and use grant funds in support of that topic.
Community organizations in Athena, including Athena Mainstreet Association and the Athena City Council, have been in extended conversations about how to continue some long-term and closely held traditions, involve citizens and revitalize the town.
“We hope that the conversation held as part of this grant will result in a new unity and sense of purpose moving forward,” Williams said.
Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries. To get involved, contact the Athena Public Library at 541-566-270.