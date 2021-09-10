It’s been 20 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, almost 20 years since the beginning of Operation Enduring Freedom and more than nine years since the death of one of Walla Walla’s own, who fought in Afghanistan more than 10 years after the start of the conflict.
Mathew “Mat” G. Fazzari was remembered in the Walla Walla Valley and beyond as a son, brother, husband, father, friend and hero.
His return to his hometown was marked by the thousands of Walla Wallans who turned out to line the streets as his body was taken home to be buried in June 2012.
The procession was conducted by military and law enforcement personnel from around the area.
Fazzari’s death was felt across the Inland Northwest, from Spokane, to Clarkston, to the Valley, and even around the world, colleagues said.
His family told the U-B shortly after his death they were in shock, but they were abundantly grateful for the outpouring of community support in the days that followed.
Fazzari, a U.S. Army first lieutenant, died June 6, 2012, at the age of 25 when his helicopter crashed while under fire from Taliban forces. Also killed on board was Capt. Scott Pace.
The actions of Fazzari and Pace saved the lives of other soldiers that day, according to Gonzaga University ROTC leaders who spoke with the Spokesman-Review. Fazzari joined the military through the Gonzaga ROTC.
Fazzari is survived by many family members, including his wife, Tovah, and sons, Dominic and Samuel.
A memorial plaque for Fazzari sits on the grounds of Animal Clinic East on East Isaacs Avenue.
Based on publicly available data, Fazzari is the only military member from the Walla Walla Valley who died during conflict in Afghanistan.
A total of 2,349 American military servicemen and servicewomen died during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Another 20,149 were injured, according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System from the Defense Manpower Data Center, operated by the Department of Defense.
