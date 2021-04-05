By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The Southeast Washington Association of School Administrators honored local financial advisor Lawson Knight with a 2021 Community Leadership Award on behalf of Walla Walla Public Schools.
Knight and other individuals representing regional school districts will be honored in June, said Mark Higgins in a release.
“Walla Walla Public Schools is fortunate to have Lawson Knight as one of its strongest supporters,” Superintendent Wade Smith said. “Lawson’s leadership and involvement helps the district realize its vision of Developing Washington’s Most-Sought After Graduates.”
An active volunteer with Walla Walla Public Schools for years, Knight has served on the Bond Oversight Committee, as a finance department retreat facilitator, Lincoln High School Facilities Planning Task Force member, High School Facilities Task Force member, Green Park PTA member and Strategic Planning Committee participant. He also served as Replacement Levy chair for Walla Walla Citizens for Schools during the successful 2018 levy approved by voters with a 73 percent “yes” vote.
“Our future depends on equipping our children with the skills, critical thinking and love for learning to sustain our community and society,” Knight said. “I want to be part of helping produce an educational experience that makes this possible for all children, not just mine.”
The McMinnville, Oregon, native grew up in Seward, Nebraska, graduated from Central High School, Monmouth-Independence, Oregon, in 1990 and attended Oregon State University and University of Lyon, France.
Knight is a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Walla Walla.
He is former executive director of Blue Mountain Community Foundation and was development office and campaign manager for the Oregon State University Foundation.
Knight earned the Philanthropy Northwest Mary Helen Moore Volunteer-of-the-Year award in 2012. The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce awarded him the 2012 Not-for-Profit Organization of the Year for his work leading Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
Knight and his wife, Cyndy, have three daughters: Madelyn, 20, Walla Walla High School alumna and sophomore at Eastern Washington University, and Wa-Hi students Molly, 18, and Chloe, 15. He enjoys track and field, soccer, hiking, travel, cooking and volunteering.