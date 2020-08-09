As Walla Walla Sweet Onion harvest nears completion, a new breed is making its mark

For generations at Locati Farms rare pink onions found during harvest among the yellow to light brown-skinned Walla Walla Sweets in the fields would be tossed out with rotten bulbs and onions that bolted when they prematurely went to seed.
Michael J. Locati, the fourth-generation grower and current owner and operator of Locati Farms and Pacific Agra Farms, remembers over a decade ago asking his father, Ambrose Locati Jr., from whom he learned to farm, if there would ever be a market for Walla Walla Sweet Onions of a different hue.
After consulting with his uncle, Michael F. Locati, the veteran Sweet grower for whom the younger Locati was named, as well as seeking the advice of a few others, he decided to make a fun new project of the colorful orb.
The younger Locati began picking out the rosier onions to plant. He would then sow the resulting seeds, a cycle that continued for a decade, each generation of onion growing deeper in color.
The onion is an heirloom of the Walla Walla Sweet Onion, sweet and similar in taste, but with different pigment, Locati said as he cut a piece and tasted it.
“Very similar. You know, like, if that was a regular red onion, I’d be crying,” he said.
As the onion is only debuting its second big year on the market, Locati is still working on marketing.
“Its hard for someone to look at this and be like, ‘Is that sweet?’ Even though yeah, there’s a little bit of bite, but if you were just the average consumer, you’re going to look at that and say like that’s a hot onion,” he said.
The onion with the deep red skin and layers of pink inside is called Walla Walla Rosé Sweet Onion.
“I figured the name rosé was pretty catchy with the wine country,” he said.
Locati said Walla Walla Sweet Rosé is now at 10% of Pacific Agra Farms’ products and plans for future expansion.
A newfound discovery of the Walla Walla Sweet Rosé is that it lasts much longer than the yellow Walla Walla Sweet Onion.
These are still available for purchase through the end of August as harvest finishes for Walla Walla Sweet Onions by mid-month.
Locati said the business is fortunate market values have not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic because its focus is “fresh market onion,” This means the onions are in the field, lifted, cut, topped, moved to the air floor, transported over a line and put into a box. By seven to 10 days, it’s shipped and stocked at Walmart, Safeway, Fred Meyer, and other grocery stores.
He said having retail customers instead of foodservice customers allows the operation to keep its markets during the pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic brought enough other changes to the operation, including a reduction from four people on the windrows to two. But it hasn’t slowed harvest down.
Temperature checks and sanitizing measures have increased; everyone is socially distanced and wearing masks. Locati said guidelines from the Center for Disease Control are followed.
Anyone who feels ill or has a fever is sent for a COVID-19 test, whether negative or positive, they go home for a 14-day quarantine along with any spouse or partner, which is more stringent than CDC guidelines, he said. No employees have tested positive with the coronavirus.
The sad reality of the pandemic is its push toward further mechanization and technology.
“Things like this push us to be more mechanical and try to find mechanical harvests and ways to pack onions, not at the fault of the employee. This is obviously an environmental thing, and it kind of weighs on me,” Locati said.
“They have families to feed just like I have a family to feed, and I want to support them, and I want them to be successful, but I can’t with government regulations,” he said.
He said three years ago, Walla Walla River Packing, the curing and packing company with which Locati Farms is a partner, would have more than 100 people working on packing onions and now there are only 70.
“It’s hard to find people that want to do the job, so that is an issue. But there’s also the issue of trying to keep people safe and not needing these people all crunched together anymore, so its kind of a double-edged sword,” he said.
He said one of the machines added more recently to the packing plant was a palletizer, which provides automatic means for boxing and stacking cases.
Another machine added a few years ago was the IQ Ellips Elisam, an optical sorting system that uses photo technology to package onions by size.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Pacific Agra Farms was affected by the flooding in early February. The deluge took a quarter or more of the operation’s acreage of Walla Walla Sweet Onions.
To make up for the loss and recover their acreage, Walla Walla Sweet Onion starts were brought up from Arizona. Each was planted by hand.
“Overall, as far as harvest goes, we’ve been very fortunate,” Locati said.