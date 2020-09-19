After a week under a blanket of suffocating smoke, residents of the Walla Walla Valley came out from under the covers Saturday to be greeted by blue skies and fresh air.
A much-needed rain storm blew across the region early Saturday morning, cleaning out hazardous, smoky air from Western wildfires in the process.
The orange-gray, eerie landscape was transformed as poor air quality dropped overnight, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology.
By Saturday afternoon, however,some light winds blew some more wildfire smoke back into the Valley, but the air quality remained at least in the “moderate” range.
The Washington Air Quality Advisory, run by the Department of Ecology, has six levels — good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy and hazardous.
Air quality is measured in PM2.5, which reflects the average amount of particles measuring 2.5 micrometers in diameter or less in a cubic meter of air.
The pollutant particle count had been hovering above 300 in Walla Walla for most of last week, meaning air quality was “hazardous” for all people. The PM2.5 measure at 4 a.m. Saturday was 48.
Earlier this week, scientists with the Department of Ecology said this was by a long shot the worst smoke event Walla Walla County has seen since monitoring began in 2007.
State air quality spokesman Andrew Wineke said the state had “moved from one record-poor air quality day to the next” last week.
“One important takeaway is that more Washington communities have been exposed to more hazardous levels of particulate pollution than we’ve ever seen since we began monitoring for PM2.5 ... in the early 2000s,” Wineke wrote in a blog Friday.
Wineke said PM2.5 is the most concerning type of particulate pollution found in wildfire smoke.
The particles can cling to your lungs and enter your blood stream, leading to cardiovascular restriction, bronchitis and reduced lung function.
Over-exposure to PM2.5 over long periods can increase risk of heart diseases and lung cancer.
Firefighters were making progress Saturday against regional wildfires that were lending more smoke. The Birch Creek Fire, burning north of Ukiah, Oregon, was at 75% capacity, according to Umatilla National Forest spokeswoman Darcy Weseman.
Dozens of wildfires remained active along the West Coast on Saturday, although air quality has improved for the majority of the West, based on Saturday’s readings from the U.S. Air Quality Index.