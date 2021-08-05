Dusty beer bottles. Rusted soda pop cans. Television sets, chairs, even entire couches. Sometimes they’re left on rural roads outside the city to molder in the rain, and sometimes they are found smoldering in the summer heat.
Citing growing reports of garbage being dumped along Pikes Peak Road, the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners is considering closing the scenic byway to the public, pending results of a petition among property owners.
Commissioner Jennifer Mayberry raised the proposal at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Commissioners on Monday, Aug. 2, noting that a property owner had asked for the road to be closed.
Pikes Peak Road, which winds through the Blue Mountains above Walla Walla into Oregon, is a popular road during the summertime, including for young adults, Mayberry said in an interview.
“It’s one of the spots where you get a big view of Walla Walla, so it’s kind of like their spot to have their romantic time,” Mayberry said, laughing. “Then they have a spot where they do bonfires and stuff, even though there’s a burn ban.”
Those illegal fires prompted review of the public’s access to the remote road, Mayberry said, with two fires reported recently and others informally brought to her attention by property owners in the area.
But alongside illegal fires, the road has become a veritable dumping ground, Mayberry added. On a recent drive through the road into Oregon, Mayberry spotted numerous large dumping sites.
“It was just dump spot, dump spot, dump spot, bags of garbage,” she said.
Those piles of garbage have more than once been the target of suspected arson, Commissioner Todd Kimball said in Monday’s meeting.
The county has also been considering whether to undergo the expensive work of repairing the road, which Mayberry described as rocky and impractical for emergency service vehicles to drive.
However, there are arterial roads that also allow access to remote properties along Pikes Peak Road, which do provide an alternative route for emergency vehicles.
“We’re trying to think, if you fix the road, you’re going to get more traffic,” Mayberry said. “We have to either fix it so emergency vehicles can go all the way up there, or leave it to the farmers to fix it and shut it down so it’s not open to the public.”
Pikes Peak Road isn’t the only stretch of county road that has seen increased reports of dumping, Mayberry said.
“I feel like this year is the worst year yet, just with dumped stuff,” Mayberry said. “I know our county roads department picks up a lot of stuff like couches in places like Lower Waitsburg Road."
The commissioners did not take immediate action on the issue, but instead requested that the landowner who made the initial complaints petition their neighbors to gauge their interest in closing the road.
If the petition is successful, the commissioners appear ready to follow through.
“If we have a dumping problem up there. If people won’t be responsible, then no one needs to be up there,” Commissioner Greg Tompkins said in Monday’s meeting.