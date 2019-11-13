Many evenings you can find artist Cecilia Hudon painting a baby grand piano in the middle of the Valley Mall.
She is one of several artists painting pianos for a project sponsored by Yakima Sunrise Rotary.She separated many of the large sections from the piano so she could paint inside and around the edges of the wood.
Most of her paint sits under the piano in boxes as she works her way around the curved sections of the piano.
Where the paint hasn’t reached yet, you can see that the color of the piano was originally white. Now the piano is black with deep, rich colors, and many of which have a shimmer to them.
As I watched people walk by and stop to observe, she told me that many people talk to her and ask questions while she is working on the piano. Some people are “regulars” who stop by to see how she is progressing. Cecilia is enjoying what she is creating, and when her painted piano is finished, it will become one of several “free use” pianos in Yakima.
These pianos were the idea of Nathan Hull, president Yakima Sunrise Rotary. He says he had “noted the experience of encountering free-use pianos in other cities. During these encounters, people of all ages, backgrounds and ethnicities are clearly enjoying public art and playable instruments.”
Nathan spoke with local music teachers regarding the disadvantage for young people who have no access to a large, expensive instrument. His hope is that the pianos will become a resource for students from all of the schools in Yakima.
One way to utilize this is by securing field trips to specific venues for performance and music education.
Some pianos have been donated for the project. Artist Jamaica Zoglman is working on one at Single Hill Brewing Co.
Yakima Maker Space instructors Amanda Ontiveros and Aislinn Kalstad are painting one at Collaboration Coffee.
Diane Ford will be painting an upright piano at Glenwood Square; several Rotarians will be sanding and priming the Glenwood Square piano over the next two weekends.
Members of Yakima Sunrise Rotary fully support this endeavor, as they know that many of the youth in the area do not have access to a piano at home.
By doing this, they can give those kids exposure to the instrument and improve the cultural experience in our city.
Nathan indicated there is one more piano needed to place for the winter; they’re just looking for a good location.
If interested in donating a piano for the project, contact Yakima Sunrise Rotary.