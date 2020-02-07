Army Corps: Water flows increasing again this morning on Mill Creek Channel

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said this morning that the water flows in the Mill Creek Channel flowing through Walla Walla will increase from 3,200 cubic square feet per second to 3,900.
By comparison, the channel had been flowing at about 1,500 cfs on Thursday afternoon.
Water is still being diverted into Bennington Lake, which was about 15% full as of about 5 p.m. Thursday.
Russell Creek, which flows out of Bennington lake, will also increase to a flow of 100 cfs this morning.
The spokesperson said people will see a noticeable change in the water levels flowing through town this morning as the flow increases.
He assured the public that the system is working properly, but people should keep well away from the levees and other high-water areas. Also, Bennington Lake is closed until further notice.
According to a written statement from the Corps, staff members are working around the clock right now to monitor the situation.
We will have more numbers regarding the lake and the channel as the morning progresses.