Officials are increasing fire restrictions for the areas in and surrounding Rooks Park, Mill Creek Dam and Bennington Lake near Walla Walla.
According to a release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District on Tuesday, Aug. 3, increasingly hot and dry weather prompted the change.
All open flames are prohibited until further notice, including charcoal. Propane stoves are permitted if someone is attending at all times and no flammable materials are within 5 feet of the device.
The Army Corps owns and manages the land in the Rooks Park area for camping, picnicking and other recreation.