Armed robbers take $7,000 from Milton-Freewater restaurant

MILTON-FREEWATER — Armed robbers targeted a local restaurant Saturday night and made off with cash, police reported this morning.
Business owners Lian Yuan Zhu and Shuyi Wu said two unidentified, masked males forcibly entered Red Tea Garden Chinese Restaurant & Lounge, 14 N. Columbia St., after the business was closed and they were counting the daily earnings at 11:24 p.m. Saturday.
One male brandished and pointed a firearm at Zhu, Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer wrote in a release.
Nobody was injured, and the robbers took about $7,000, according to Boedigheimer.
Officers identified and collected several items of evidence that could prove useful in the ongoing investigation, the police chief wrote.