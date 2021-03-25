As the Walla Walla Valley, along with the rest of the state, adjusts to Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest plan to reopen the state of Washington, some things that were taken for granted before the coronavirus pandemic are starting to slowly return. One such item is access to museums.
In the Valley, museums have been allowed to reopen under special restricts since the region entered Phase 2 on Valentine’s Day.
In Phase 2, exhibits were allowed to open to 25% capacity. Additional guidelines required one-way foot traffic throughout the exhibits, physical distancing to be maintained and “No Touching” signs to be placed at exhibits that normally allow touching.
With Washington advancing to Phase 3 on March 22, most of the guidelines remain the same, except capacity increases to 50%. Events are allowed — following social gathering guidelines for Phase 3 — and cafeterias and gift shops are allowed to function according to Phase 3 guidelines for restaurants and retail stores, respectively.
Looking to get out of the house and into a museum? Here is what some of them in this area are doing.
Fort Walla Walla Museum
Fort Walla Walla Museum reopened when the region went into Phase 2. Its hours have been reduced to noon-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday.
Operations manager Groover Snell said due to the museum’s size, a visit is not too different from normal.
“We have so much space that capacity really isn’t an issue,” Snell said. “Practically it’s normal visitation.”
Snell did say all touchable exhibits have been removed or covered up. He added that all the museum’s events will continue to be held virtually, and in-person events aren’t likely to take place until the late summer or fall.
Children’s Museum of Walla Walla
The Children’s Museum of Walla Walla, 77 Wainwright Drive, is still closed, but that could change soon. According a post by the museum’s Facebook account, a reopening is in the works.
“We don’t have an exact date yet but we will for sure be opening up by the end of this month,” the March 10 post reads. Museum staff could not be reached by phone. See cmww.org for more details.
Kirkman House Museum
Kirkman House Museum, 214 N Colville St., has been closed. The museum’s website still notes it may reopen in March 2021.
Calls to the museum, at 509-529-4373, are unanswered but a voicemail service that said the museum is closed until “it is deemed safe to reopen.” See kirkmanhousemuseum.org for more details.
Historic Depot Museum
In Dayton, the Historic Depot Museum has reopened its doors Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Depot manager Shellie McLeod said they are complying with all current guidelines, such as requiring social distancing and masks, but that limited capacity hasn’t really changed things.
“It really doesn’t affect us,” McLeod said. “We never have more than 25% capacity anyway, unless there’s a big event in town. A group of six to eight people is fine, and very rarely do we have more people than that in here all at once anyway.”
McLeod said the museum is currently hosting multiple exhibits including “Romping in the Blues,” “Gladys, Doris, and Lela: A 1935 West Coast Tour” and “Columbia County — An Artists Perspective.”
“‘Gladys, Doris, and Lela: A 1935 West Coast Tour’ is a trip three young women took in 1935,” McLeod said. “We have all kinds of memorabilia from their trip.”
The Boldman House
The Boldman House is also in Dayton. The 1880s house museum is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Bruce House and Wilson-Phillips House
Waitsburg’s museum complex, including the Bruce House and the Wilson-Phillips House, is closed until further notice, according to a banner on its website, at waitsburgmuseum.org.
Frazier Farmstead Museum
In Milton-Freewater, the Frazier Farmstead Museum is reopening with a Spring Open House from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 3.
According to the museum’s website, most events will be outside on the lawn while small groups will be allowed to tour the museum.
After the open house, operating hours will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.