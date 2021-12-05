The 51-year-old Walla Walla Public Library could be getting a facelift and a little bit bigger.
The Walla Walla City Council on Wednesday authorized a $50,000 contract with SHKS Architects for preliminary architectural drawings and cost estimates for a library expansion and renovation project. Though nothing has yet been scheduled, there will be opportunities for public input on the final design of the expansion, said Library Director Erin Wells in a brief interview.
The project would add a 2,000 square feet of space for hosting library programs, as well as small collaborative workspaces, which would expand the library’s northeastern side, where the computers are located. In addition, some of the library’s original ceiling, lights, windows, shelving, flooring and furniture would also be renovated or replaced.
This project has been a long time coming, Wells said. With the exception of a 5,000 square foot addition in 2006 to the library children’s area, the library has not been renovated or expanded since it was first built in 1970, she noted in her Wednesday report to the city council.
The library hosts hundreds of programs per year, whether it’s weekly knitting groups or Dungeons and Dragons sessions, Wells said, with 10% of its 200,000 annual visitors coming specifically for those programs.
But when the library was first built, there was no program space factored into the design, she added.
“The library has transformed over the years to be more of a community center, a gathering place for social interaction and education as well,” Wells said. “It’s intergenerational we serve people from birth to seniors.”
Once the library has the architectural designs in hand, the city can move forward with seeking grant funds to pay for construction of the project, Wells continued. The library also will begin to fundraise at that point for remaining costs associated with the project, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.