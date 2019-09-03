Applications are now being taken for projects and events to boost tourism in Walla Walla County.

Approximately $35,000 to $50,000 is available for proposals to increase the number of people traveling to this area for business or pleasure and utilizing lodging facilities for overnight stays for 2020 events.

The proposals for the funds from county lodging tax collections will be reviewed by the county Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and then voted on by county commissioners.

Applicants must be Individual 501(c) 3 & (c) 6 nonprofit organizations and proof of status must be provided. Grant recipients will be required to follow strict and detailed reporting requirements for reports to the state Legislature associated with the funds.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Oct. 1. Applications are available at www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or by contacting the lodging tax advisory committee by calling the commissioners’ office at 509-524-2505 or emailing wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us.