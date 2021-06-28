Innovia

Innovia Foundation is seeking organizations that serve children in Columbia County to apply for grants through its Columbia County Children Fund, Innovia announced in a press release.

To apply, organizations must support local children in one of three categories: educational enrichment and special needs programs, with preference given to elementary school-aged children; guidance, counseling and therapy to children and their families; and medical and dental services and supplies for disadvantaged children.

According to the press release, grant awards are typically for less than $4,000.

Applications are due 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at innovia.org/nonprofits/apply-for-a-grant.

