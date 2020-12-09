Property owners who want to annex into the city of Walla Walla can apply during January.
The annexation application fee is $1,600. Applications are available on the Development Services Department website.
Properties eligible for annexation must be sharing a common border with the existing city limit boundaries and must be in the Urban Growth Area. A map on the city’s website provides that information.
The process takes up to nine months and will involve public hearings and City Council approval, according to the flowchart of steps on the city’s website.
Applications are accepted through Jan. 31. The following application period begins Sept. 1.