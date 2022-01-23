Community members gathered Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23, for Walla Walla's annual Walk for Life anti-abortion event near the anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.
Despite the chilly January afternoon, participants filled the parking lot at New Beginnings Chapel on West Main Street, where pastor Jim Bruner offered a warm welcome to all, regardless of their beliefs or denomination, he said.
Bruner led the group in prayer and song, then offered a brief speech. He said he believes abortion is not a political issue but rather a moral one and cited Bible verses to emphasize his point. The crowd periodically cheered or raised their hands in support.
Those gathered then made a procession up West Main Street crossing over to East Alder Street at South First Avenue on their way to St. Patrick Catholic Church for a reception.
They carried anti-abortion signs proclaiming: "Giving Voice to the Unborn," "Make Unborn Babies Great Again" and "Choose Life, Your Mom Did" among them.
The traffic downtown was light, but some drivers passing by the marchers honked their horns or revved their engines in support.
The Roe v. Wade case, decided on Jan. 22, 1973, ruled that unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional, effectively legalizing abortion.
Anti-abortion activists are hoping that cases before the Supreme Court this year will return the decision about legalization of the procedure back to states "so that they have the right to enact what their constituents want," Jeanne Mancini, president of the national March for Life organization, said in an NPR interview aired Friday, Jan. 21.
The local Walk for Life event is organized by the Walla Walla Valley chapter of Human Life of Washington.
(1) comment
Your political bias is self-evident when you can't bring yourself to use the term "pro-life"
Log in to reply
