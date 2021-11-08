Another resident of Umatilla County has died after contracting COVID-19, according to public health officials, bringing total coronavirus deaths in the county since the pandemic began to 165.
A 92-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 11 died Nov. 4 at a senior living facility in Hermiston, Oregon, Umatilla County Public Health reported Monday, Nov. 8. The deceased had underlying health conditions that worsened the risk of severe illness, according to health officials.
In addition, health officials have reported 29 new cases of coronavirus infections among Umatilla County residents, bringing total cases since the pandemic began to 14,848.
